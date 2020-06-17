A Massachusetts business owner registered dozens of his vehicles in New Hampshire to dodge Massachusetts’ higher registration fees and taxes, resulting in 70 charges against him, police say.
“It’s been going on for a while,” Atkinson Police Chief Timothy Crowley said Wednesday.
He said the discrepancy was first identified by Atkinson’s town clerk after Coleman P. McDonough of Newburyport registered two vehicles back-to-back.
When investigators checked the single-family residence McDonough listed as an address, they found a person who has lived there since 2006 who knew nothing of McDonough.
“As far as we know, he’s never lived there,” Crowley said.
He said most of the vehicles McDonough registered were for his company, CP Construction, which police believe is based in North Reading, Mass.
The charges McDonough faces include 16 counts of title fraud, a Class B felony; 25 counts of unsworn falsification; 25 counts of tampering with public records; one count of false swearing; and driving after suspension, all misdemeanors.
Crowley said McDonough also voted in a New Hampshire election at least once, in 2012. Police charged him with a misdemeanor for registering and a felony for voting.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has been notified of the voting matter. Crowley said it is likely state investigators will follow up to see whether McDonough voted in other New Hampshire elections.
Police believe McDonough registered his vehicles in New Hampshire to avoid paying Massachusetts registration fees and annual excise taxes, as well as the Bay State’s insurance requirements.
Crowley said the department has contacted authorities in Massachusetts, because McDonough likely owes taxes there.
He said the case is unusual. “I just think the volume of the counts in this case … is significant,” Crowley said.
The State Police Troop G fraud unit assisted Atkinson police in the investigation, which is continuing. Crowley said more charges are possible.
McDonough is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Aug. 6.