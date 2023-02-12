Wrong-way driver

A Massachusetts man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after allegedly traveling the wrong way along Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday, state police said.

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, state police received reports of a gray sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 93 in Salem.