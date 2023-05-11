A federal judge has sentenced a Massachusetts man to nine-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a Maine bank. The man also was accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire, prosecutors said.

Brandon Simmons, 35,  was sentenced to three years of supervised release for robbing a Bangor Savings branch in York on Nov. 1, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine.   Simmons, who pleaded guilty last September, must also pay $7,162 in restitution to the bank.