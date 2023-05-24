A Springfield man involved in a highly organized crime ring that cut catalytic converters from vehicles in three states pleaded guilty to selling as much as $80,000 a week in stolen car parts to scrap dealers.

Jose Torres, 37, admitted to federal charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen property and conspiracy to commit money laundering on May 17 in federal court in Boston, according to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.