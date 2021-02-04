A Massachusetts man has pled guilty to a 2018 bank robbery in Hampton after video and DNA were collected at the scene.
Philip Leo Campanirio, 54, of Westport, Mass., pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray announced Thursday.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 17, 2018, Campanirio entered a branch of Provident Bank in Hampton, approached a teller and asked for $8,000. He told the teller to “stay calm and no one gets hurt” and not to “make any sudden movements.”
Campanirio then put his hands in his pockets, giving the teller the impression he had a gun. The teller gave Campanirio some money and he fled.
The robbery was captured by the bank’s video security system. Shortly after the robbery, Hampton police officers located a grey baseball cap and blue hoodie worn by Campanirio during the robbery. A forensics lab later confirmed Campanirio’s DNA was found on the sweatshirt.
“I am grateful to the Hampton Police Department and the FBI for their work in bringing this defendant to justice,” said Murray in a statement. “Bank robberies can cause great distress to victims and subject everyone involved to potential physical harm. Would-be bank robbers should expect to be arrested and brought before the U.S District Court to face judgment.”
“Any time an individual threatens (to use) a gun inside a financial institution with the intent to rob it, victims are traumatized and there is a potential for tragic consequences,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement.
Campanirio is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2021.