A Malden, Mass., man who attempted to hire a contract killer — in reality, an undercover federal agent — in 2021 to kill his wife pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of murder-for-hire, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.