A Massachusetts man who called an Uber to drive him across state lines to deliver 20 pounds of fentanyl to New Hampshire has been sentenced to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Johan Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty on March 28 to using the ride-sharing service to travel from Lawrence, Mass., to Dover on Sept. 26, 2022, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.
The trip between the two New England cities is about 50 miles and takes approximately an hour to complete.
Rodriguez made the delivery on behalf of a Lawrence-based drug supplier, according to a news release.
Members of law enforcement were watching as Rodriguez removed a tool bag from the Uber’s trunk and carried it to the door of the residence where officers encountered him.
“A search of the toolbox resulted in the seizure of approximately 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl which was separated into individual bundles ready for distribution,” officials said in a news release.
“The defendant traveled into New Hampshire for the sole purpose of selling more than twenty pounds of fentanyl,” said Young in a statement. “The magnitude of harm this quantity of fentanyl could have caused the citizens of New Hampshire if it had reached the streets is unfathomable, and for that the defendant will be imprisoned for a lengthy period of time.”
“Johan Rodriguez headed to New Hampshire intending to sell an alarming amount of fentanyl,” said Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Today’s sentence removes Rodriguez from our community and sends a strong message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to identify and bring to justice drug dealers who seek to profit from the misery of others.”