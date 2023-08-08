Fentanyl

A photo of bags of fentanyl that were seized in a drug bust.

 WTIC-TV/

A Massachusetts man who called an Uber to drive him across state lines to deliver 20 pounds of fentanyl to New Hampshire has been sentenced to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Johan Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty on March 28 to using the ride-sharing service to travel from Lawrence, Mass., to Dover on Sept. 26, 2022, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.