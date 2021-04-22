Two Massachusetts men have been indicted on charges of armed robbery after they allegedly used a gun to steal cash from a man in Dover.
Christopher McLaughlin, 22, of Newton, Mass., and Ande Keele, 22, of Brockton, Mass., are charged with robbing Jared Gustowski while he was parked on Hampshire Circle on Jan. 15.
According to court paperwork, McLaughlin brandished a firearm and stole the money while Keele pressed an object against Gustowski’s back. Gustowski believed that Keele was armed with a deadly weapon.
Both men were arrested after they fled the scene of the alleged robbery and went to the residence of an acquaintance on Whittier Street in Dover. Evidence linking McLaughlin and Keele to the robbery, including a firearm, was located inside the residence, according to officials at the Dover Police Department.
McLaughlin faces up to 20 years in prison. Keele faces up to 10 years in prison.
McLaughlin is still being held at Strafford County House of Corrections. A booking official at the jail said Keele has not been in their custody since January.