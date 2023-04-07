Massachusetts State Police used K-9 police dogs for a day-long search of a Revere, Mass., marsh in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, who is believed to have been murdered three years ago and whose body has never been found.
The search involved 18 Massachusetts State Police troopers, including their Special Emergency Response Team and a drone unit, Massachusetts State Police said. Manchester police were also on site.
The search concluded about 4 p.m. Friday, and Massachusetts State Police said they would release no further information about the search. Police began searching wetlands along Route 107, also known as Lynn Marsh Road, in Revere, around 9 a.m. Friday.
Neither Massachusetts nor New Hampshire authorities have said what they are searching for. But New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the search “is being conducted as part of the investigation into the murder of then-five-year-old Harmony Montgomery in December 2019.”
In January 2022, Manchester police launched a massive campaign in an attempt to locate Harmony, whose mother said she had been unable to speak to her or see her for two years.
For all intents and purposes, the search ended when her father, Adam Montgomery, was charged with her beating death in October. At the time, authorities said her body had not been found.
Adam Montgomery is a suspect in an unsolved murder that took place in Lynn, Mass., which is just north of Revere.
The return of the Harmony case to Massachusetts refocuses some of the more disturbing aspects of the case in the Bay State.
In 2019, a Massachusetts judge placed Harmony with her father, who had just gotten out of jail. Massachusetts child protection workers had opposed the placement, but it went ahead anyway with the advice of an attorney appointed to represent Harmony’s interests.
Montgomery ended up in Manchester, where he was living with his wife, Kayla, and their two children at the time of Harmony’s disappearance.
About two weeks ago, a grand jury issued weapons charges against Adam Montgomery. Because of his felony record, he faces decades in prison if convicted. Trial on the murder charge involving Harmony is scheduled for early August.