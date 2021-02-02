A Massachusetts State Police sergeant will remain behind bars on multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, hung up the phone when she tried to call for help, and then attempted to flee Exeter police by driving 80 mph on a residential street.
Bryan W. Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., was ordered held without bail at a hearing Tuesday after a judge found that he posed too much of a danger to be released.
A 15-year trooper with Massachusetts State Police and a Marine veteran, Erickson turned himself in to police after the alleged assault at a residence in Exeter early Sunday morning.
He’s charged with second-degree assault, three counts of simple assault, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass, and obstructing the report of a crime.
Rockingham Assistant County Attorney Jill Cook asked that Erickson be held in preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail.
“This is a trained law enforcement officer. We have some very serious concerns, and just based on the facts alone … it’s our position that his release is going to endanger the safety of the victim and the public and he should be held based on this,” Cook said.
According to an Exeter police affidavit, officer Kristina Chase responded to the alleged victim’s residence around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a 911 hang-up call.
Chase reported that when she arrived she saw a garage door open and a man in the garage. He then closed the garage door. Chase knocked on the front door and a woman who answered stated that her boyfriend, later identified as Erickson, had just assaulted her and left the residence on foot through the back door of the garage, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that Erickson usually parks his gray Ford F150 truck down the street at the Deep Meadow Variety convenience store.
Additional officers responded and during a search of the area located Erickson’s truck on Linden Street. Police activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop Erickson, but said he began to flee on Court Street and headed toward the Kensington town line at approximately 80 mph. Officers were unable to stop him before he left town.
During an interview with police, the alleged victim stated that Erickson is married to another woman. She told police that she and Erickson have been in a relationship for about a year and that she asked him to stop by her residence Sunday to talk and “end their relationship,” according to the affidavit.
Erickson allegedly became violent with the woman, who told police that he grabbed her wrist, bent it down and threw her on the bed. She also stated that he became mad and aggressive when she tried to walk away and that he grabbed her face, held her mouth, threw her down on the ground with a leg, wrapped her, and squeezed her face with one hand.
She claimed that at one point he placed his hand over her neck while on top of her and she couldn’t breathe, put his hand over her mouth because she was trying to scream, headbutted her twice, and wrapped his arms around her on the bed and knelt on her upper thigh area, the affidavit said.
She alleged that he grabbed her buttocks and when she told him that it hurt he replied, “Haha, I don’t care if it hurts you,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police that Erickson was “definitely drunk because she could see it in his eyes,” the affidavit said.
She alleged that she attempted to dial 911 three times during the struggle with Erickson, who hung up the phone, police said.
Police documented multiple bruises and scratches on the woman, who also reported that he wouldn’t let her leave when she tried to get out of the bedroom and that she told him to leave numerous times.
He allegedly pushed the door open when she tried to hide in the bathroom, the affidavit said.
Defense attorney Paul Garrity reminded the court that the charges were allegations at this point and argued that Erickson should be released on personal recognizance bail.
“To say that he should be subject to preventive detention, it just doesn’t match up with his background and the type of person he is,” Garrity said, adding that Erickson’s wife has stated that he’s never been a danger to her.
Garrity described Erickson as a “peaceful husband and not someone that is reflected in the alleged conduct put forward by the state.”
He also called Erickson an “exemplary” member of the Massachusetts State Police, who have suspended him since his arrest.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg insisted that Erickson should remain held, saying that with his law enforcement background, he is “capable of doing things that are more damaging than someone without that training.”
He pointed out that Erickson had allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed, which he described as “horrifically dangerous to the public and provides the kind of evidence that really goes way over the top, on top of the domestic violence charges that are very, very serious.”
Erickson will remain held at the Rockingham County jail and will be evaluated for the pretrial release program.
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.