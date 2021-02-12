Prosecutors paint a Massachusetts State Police sergeant as a dangerous man who repeatedly assaulted a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair, but the defense portrays her as a jilted lover who has set out to destroy him.
Testimony wrapped up Friday in a two-day evidentiary hearing requested by Bryan Erickson’s defense as he fights for his release from the Rockingham County jail.
Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., is being held without bail after he was charged with second-degree assault, three counts of simple assault, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass and obstructing the report of a crime.
The charges stem from an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 31 in which authorities allege Erickson assaulted the woman when he showed up at her Exeter residence to talk about breaking off their nine-year relationship.
During the virutal hearing before Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg, Exeter police Detective Patrick Mulholland testified that the alleged assaults happened a day after the woman told police that she went on a date with another man and that Erickson became upset and accused her of having sex.
She reported that Erickson then told her that he would have sex with someone else, which upset her, Mulholland said, adding that when he agreed to come to her house she believed his intent was to break up with her.
“They were mutually upset with each other. He was upset that she had gone out with another man despite the fact that he was a married man himself and she was upset because he had threatened to go out with another woman that night,” Assistant Rockingham County Attorney Ryan Ollis said.
Mulholland testified that the altercation began when she tried to get her cellphone from Erickson and he wouldn’t hand it over. He said she told police that when she pushed his chest, he grabbed her wrist and put her on the bed.
She told police that the two struggled in her bedroom as he allegedly refused to give her the phone and hung up when she eventually got a hold of a landline phone and tried to call for help.
“The assault isn’t a continuous pinning her down. She repeatedly tries to get up. He pulls her to the ground. He pins her hands. He squeezes her jaw bone. He shoves his finger in her mouth and hooks her cheek. He puts his hand on her throat. He covers her mouth because she’s screaming. She’s crying. She’s naked, and he’s doing this repeatedly as she tries to get away,” Ollis said.
Exeter police eventually responded to a 911 hang up call at the residence. Prosecutors allege Erickson sped away at a high rate of speed to evade police.
Exeter police Sgt. Devin West testified about how he tried to catch up to Erickson’s pickup truck with his lights flashing, but he didn’t stop.
“To say that this is all made up or that this doesn’t show how dangerous he is, he ran. That’s how you know how serious this is. He didn’t say, ‘This is a misunderstanding.’ He didn’t say, ‘Let me pull over and explain myself.’ He ran,” Ollis said.
Defense attorney Hank Brennan, who argued that Erickson isn’t a threat and should be released from jail pending trial, said prosecutors were attempting to hold him without bail based on a “character assassination.”
“They’ve littered their argument with a number of unfounded claims for which there is absolutely no evidence. They attack his character, suggesting somehow because he is a Massachusetts State Police officer who has served the community somehow he is more deserving of jail,” he said.
Brennan told the court that the encounter began with Erickson and the alleged victim “cuddling” on the bed.
He said Erickson wasn’t beating, strangling or holding her down.
“He was lying on his back, her head on his chest, and she was crying. Why? Because he wasn’t trying to comfort her. Because he was ending the relationship. Because he was blaming her for wrecking his marriage, telling her that she was done,” Brennan said.
While the prosecution displayed photographs showing what it described as marks from the alleged assault, Brennan disputed that there were injuries.
“There were no pictures suggesting in any way that there was any altercation in that apartment,” he said, adding that the photographs displayed by prosecutors showed “light scratching consistent with somebody defending themselves, consistent with somebody who took another person’s phone and wouldn’t give it back.”
Brennan argued that Erickson simply “restrained” the alleged victim by grabbing her wrist when she initially pushed him to get the phone back.
He said she was “invested in ruining his life” and that as a state trooper Erickson was a “big fetch.”
“He’s never had a record. He’s never had an accusation against him until she decided that they’re broken up and that she’s going to get him back,” Brennan said.
After the hearing, Judge Honigberg said he would review the case further before issuing a decision -- possibly over the weekend -- on whether Erickson would be released or remain behind bars.