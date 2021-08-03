A Massachusetts State Police sergeant accused of assaulting his girlfriend at her home in Exeter will claim that he acted in self-defense as he fights the charges against him, court documents show.
Bryan Erickson, 38, alleges he was the one who was attacked and that he had to defend himself from the alleged victim on the night of Jan. 31 when he showed up at her condominium with plans to end their romantic relationship, according to Boston defense lawyer Hank Brennan’s notice of self-defense.
“Mr. Erickson used a minimal amount of non-deadly force to protect himself by raising his hands to block the alleged victim’s slaps, punches and kick,” Brennan wrote in the paperwork filed in Rockingham County Superior Court.
A Rockingham County grand jury has indicted Erickson on charges of second-degree assault, kidnapping and criminal restraint.
According to the indictments, Erickson allegedly “engaged in the strangulation” of his girlfriend by putting his hands on her mouth and nose and applying pressure, causing her to “experience impeded breathing, blood circulation, and/or a change in voice.” He also allegedly used force to restrain her and confined her “with the purpose to terrorize her” by “holding her down and/or preventing (her) from leaving the room.”
Erickson, of Groveland, Mass., is married with two young children, but the prosecution and defense have both said he was in a relationship with the alleged victim.
After arriving at her residence, Erickson maintains that the woman asked to have sex with him and that he refused. He claims she became demanding, but he continued to decline her “invitation” for sex and explained that he planned to “reconcile with his wife and end his relationship with her.”
“As a result, the alleged victim became angry and physically attacked Mr. Erickson by kicking at him, punching at him, pushing him and slapping him,” Brennan wrote.
Erickson, who was suspended from his job with Massachusetts State Police, remains held without bail at the Rockingham County jail.