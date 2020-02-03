BOW — A Massachusetts woman is charged with driving under the influence while two children were in the vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said Monday.
A state trooper pulled over Felicia Purcell, 29, of Webster, Mass., around 10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 93 North after observing several violations, state police said in a release. Two children, ages 4 and 6, were in the car with Purcell, according to the release. Purcell was charged with aggravated driving under the influence while having an alcohol concentration of .16 or more, two counts of aggravated DUI with a child under the age of 16, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, state police said.
Purcell was released on personal-recognizance bail and scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court, according to the release.