LONDONDERRY — Police in Londonderry charged a Haverhill, Mass., woman with felony identity theft and conspiracy, alleging she stole her adult nephew’s identity to open a utility account.
Police arrested Cheryl Marie Zuccola, 59, of Haverhill, Mass. on Sunday, after a six-month investigation. Zuccola allegedly created a National Grid utility account under the identify of her nephew, Anthony Hardacre, at her mother’s house at 55 South Elm St. in Haverhill from April 2015 to February 2016.
Hardacre is a resident of Londonderry. He learned about the identity theft in March 2018 and reported it to police in June this year.
The account had Hardacre’s name, date of birth and Social Security number. Police say she went to the trouble of recruiting someone to impersonate Hardacre on the phone with National Grid so she could be added as an authorized user on the account. That was the grounds for the conspiracy charge.
Police said that during an interview with Det. Narciso “Junior” Garcia, Zuccola admitted to creating the account using Hardacre’s personal information, which she said she obtained from Hardacre’s mother.
The bank eventually foreclosed on the South Elm Street home, and Zuccola was evicted. The electricity bill remained unpaid and hurt Hardacre’s credit, police said.
According to the police report, Hardacre gave police a 2018 voicemail of Zuccola pleading with him not to go to police .
Zuccola is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on Jan. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.