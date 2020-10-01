State police say a 72-year-old Massachusetts woman crashed into a state police cruiser on Interstate 93 in Windham.
In a news release, state police said a driver later identified as Sharen Marcus, 72, or North Andover, Mass. was driving south on I-93 when she crashed into a state police cruiser stopped in the breakdown lane on the right side of the road. State police said the cruiser was on a construction detail, and had all its lights on.
Marcus and a state trooper were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, and the cars were towed away.
State police said they found Marcus' license had been suspended, and said her license plates were not valid. She has been charged with driving with an invalid license, misuse of plates and reckless operation.
State police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Sgt. Gregg De Luca of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8830.