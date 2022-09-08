A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely.

The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of June 11 as they climbed on the eastern side of Franconia Notch, about a mile-and-a-half from the summit of Mount Lafayette, a highly-trafficked area for hikers in the White Mountains. The pair was unfamiliar with the area, had not planned to hike that day, and did not have ropes, harnesses or proper climbing gear for the excursion, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.