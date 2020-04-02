A Massachusetts resident will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for his role in a crack-cocaine distribution ring in the Nashua area, federal prosecutors announced.
Melvin Nooks Jr., 29, of Fitchburg, Mass. was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord. Prosecutors say Nooks was part of an organization that distributed more than 280 grams of crack in Nashua as well as other unspecified drugs.
“This sentence should put to rest any belief on the part of drug traffickers that they are going to get less attention from the criminal justice system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Murray, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire.