A Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a pursuit from Peterborough to a dead-end in Temple.
According to New Hampshire State Police Troop C, they were called to a domestic disturbance in Marlborough a little after 1 a.m. and learned at the scene that Mark Descoteaux, 33, of Pepperell, was intoxicated and had allegedly damaged property before departing ahead of police arriving.
Troopers estimate the property damage was in excess of $1,500 and a be-on-the-lookout for the subject was issued to area police.
About 2:36 a.m., Trooper Troy Couillard of Troop C was on Route 101 in Peterborough and spotted the vehicle from the earlier Marlborough incident. When he attempted to pull it over, according to Troop C, the operator didn't stop and a pursuit began.
The vehicle was followed into Peterborough where local police were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate the two front tires. But the driver continued to flee onto multiple back roads into Temple, where it eventually turned down a driveway onto a dead-end road, state police said.
The pursuit came to an end with Descoteaux taken into custody without further incident, Troop C said. He was charged with criminal mischief, breach of bail, disobeying an officer, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, operating after suspension (subsequent) and possession of controlled drugs.
According to state police, Descoteaux was released on personal recognizance bail for the driving offenses and scheduled to appear in Jaffrey District court on Feb. 28. He was held without bail for criminal mischief and for that is to be arraigned in Cheshire Superior Court on Tuesday.