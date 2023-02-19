A Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a pursuit from Peterborough to a dead-end in Temple.

According to New Hampshire State Police Troop C, they were called to a domestic disturbance in Marlborough a little after 1 a.m. and learned at the scene that Mark Descoteaux, 33, of Pepperell, was intoxicated and had allegedly damaged property before departing ahead of police arriving.