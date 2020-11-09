A Lawrence, Mass., man has been charged with biting a Manchester police officer following his arrest outside a Valley Street bar overnight Saturday, Manchester police said.
Police said the unnamed officer received a "significant wound" from the bite to the forearm. The bite took place as police were trying to load Richard Steven Torres, 23, into a transport van.
Torres also allegedly kicked the officer in the back and legs, causing the officer to stumble out of the vehicle, a police statement reads.
Torres was charged with assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.
The incident took place about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the 3 Kitchens Bar and Grill, 333 Valley St. Police said security guards were holding Torres when they arrived, and he was allegedly fighting with them.
Torres was uncooperative with police and made derogatory comments and threats, police allege. He was aggressive and struggled with police, who used a stun gun to handcuff him.
Torres is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on MOnday.
.