A Massachusetts man is accused of planting a homemade bomb at a Jewish assisted-living home in an act that federal prosecutors say appears to have been motivated by online forums that encouraged violence against Jews.
The bomb did not go off, and no one was injured. Authorities arrested John Michael Rathbun, 36, on Wednesday, two weeks after police found the incendiary device at the entrance to Ruth's House, an assisted-living facility in Longmeadow, Mass.
Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts connected Rathbun's alleged actions to a white supremacist group that they did not name, but they said the FBI's Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force has been tracking since March. The members of this group, prosecutors said, have discussed carrying out mass killings using explosive devices to target racial and religious minorities, including specifically people worshiping at synagogues and mosques.
In early March, prosecutors said, a member of the group who law enforcement did not identify posted that a target should be "that jew nursing home in longmeadow massachusetts."
Longmeadow, a town of about 15,000 people just south of Springfield, has a relatively large Jewish community, including three synagogues, a Jewish Community Center and Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy all within a mile of the assisted-living home.
A member of the group - authorities believe it was the same person who first identified Ruth's Home as a target - created a calendar event for April 3, prosecutors said, which called for a "jew killing day" event and listed the location as "Jew Nursery Home."
Rathbun, who lives in nearby East Longmeadow, is accused of planting a five-gallon plastic gas canister filled with gasoline near the assisted-living home one day earlier, on April 2. Prosecutors say he lit a Christian religious pamphlet and put it in the nozzle of the can to act as a fuse. But the improvised bomb did not explode, and police found it at the entrance to the facility.
They found blood on the pamphlet and the canister that they say they linked to Rathbun through DNA analysis. He was charged with two counts of attempted arson, and faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling drew a connection between Rathbun's alleged actions and the coronavirus. "In times of national crisis, hatred based on religion often blossoms into violence," he said in a statement.