A Massachusetts State Police sergeant suspended from the force after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in Exeter has been indicted on felony charges and plans to take his fight for bail to the state Supreme Court.
Bryan Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., waived his arraignment on the charges Thursday and remains held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail.
A Rockingham County grand jury this month indicted Erickson on charges of second-degree assault, kidnapping and criminal restraint.
The indictments allege Erickson “engaged in the strangulation” of his girlfriend on Jan. 31 by putting his hands on her mouth and nose and applying pressure, causing her to “experience impeded breathing, blood circulation, and/or a change in voice.” He also allegedly used force to restrain her and confined her “with the purpose to terrorize her” by “holding her down and/or preventing (her) from leaving the room.”
County prosecutors have said the alleged assault occurred when he showed up at his girlfriend’s Exeter residence to discuss breaking up.
Erickson is married with two young children, but prosecutors said he had been in a relationship with the alleged victim.
Erickson has remained behind bars without bail since his arrest after his defense failed to convince Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg to allow him to be released pending trial.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Nov. 8.
Erickson’s defense had argued that he could be released and monitored through the county’s supervised pretrial release program.
While he resides with his family in Groveland, defense lawyer Hank Brennan told the court that Erickson leased a residential address in New Hampshire where he could live with them if he’s released to home confinement.
Honigberg refused to reconsider his decision to deny bail.
Erickson’s defense recently filed a notice to appeal the bail denial at the state Supreme Court.
In the notice, the defense argues that the decision was “erroneous and unreasonable.”