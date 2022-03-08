The U.S. attorney's office released images during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, left, who was convicted on federal charges relating to the sexual exploitation of girls with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, middle. The photos, including this imaged, were entered into evidence on Dec. 7, 2021. At right is Jean-Luc Brunel, aboard Epstein's private jet.
The juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial who failed to disclose his childhood sexual abuse during the jury selection process said he answered the questionnaire incorrectly but that his past didn't affect his fairness and impartiality during deliberations that led to her conviction.
The juror testified on Tuesday at a hearing on whether to grant Maxwell a new trial on charges that she enticed, groomed and sexually abused underage girls with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is arguing that, had she known of the juror's past, her lawyers could have questioned him and possibly excluded him from the panel that found her guilty on Dec. 29.
Identified in press interviews by his first and middle names, Scotty David, the juror gave a series of post-verdict interviews in which he claimed that he raised his past abuse during deliberations to convince other jurors to convict Maxwell. He told Reuters that he "flew through" the jury questionnaire and that he didn't remember a question about past sexual abuse. The unsealed questionnaire shows he answered "no" when asked if he or anyone close to him had previously been abuse victims.
On Tuesday, Scotty David said he was "super distracted" at the time that he filled out the questionnaire. He called his answer "one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made in my life." But he responded, "absolutely not, your honor," when U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan asked him if he intentionally withheld his past abuse.
"If I had lied deliberately, I wouldn't have told a soul," he said. "It was an honest mistake."
Scotty David also said he "did not hope to be on this jury" and hadn't expected to be selected.
Legal experts have said the strongest argument for granting Maxwell a new trial is the possibility that Scotty David may have lied in order to get on the jury with goal of helping to convict her. If Nathan decides Scotty David's made a mistake that didn't affect the verdict, she is less likely to throw out Maxwell's conviction.