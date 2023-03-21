People demonstrate against former U.S. President Trump outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City

People demonstrate against former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, U.S., March 21, 2023. 

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday sought to downplay the legal case related to a hush-money payment by former president Donald Trump to an adult-film actress, saying it involved "personal money" and shouldn't be able to be prosecuted under the statute of limitations.

"I think you know in your heart of hearts that this is just political," McCarthy told reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando. "And I think that's what the rest of the country thinks. And we're kind of tired of that."