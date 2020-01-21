MANCHESTER — Footage from a surveillance camera inside McGarvey’s bar does not match the bouncers’ and bar owner’s account of a New Year’s Eve confrontation with a customer, according to a police affidavit filed in the case.
The footage showed bouncers escorting the customer, identified as Raymond Doyan, 50, from the club, when one bouncer pushed Doyan from behind, according to the police affidavit written by Detective Stephen Flynn. Another camera angle showed the second bouncer “pulling Doyan to the ground with his arm around Doyan’s neck” before the group was pulled outside camera view, Flynn wrote.
The resulting sidewalk scuffle was filmed by bystanders and posted on social media. It generated a storm of criticism, both for the way Doyan was treated and the arrest of a man who tried to intervene.
The affidavit was filed in connection with the arrest of bouncer Trevor Dyer, 23, who faces a second-degree felony assault charge. He allegedly kicked Doyan in the head while Doyan was on the sidewalk.
Two other bouncers — Raymond resident Dustin Bourque, 32, and Manchester resident Timothy Wilcott, 31 — face simple assault charges.
In the affidavit, Flynn recounted receiving the same information from McGarvey’s owner Robert Scribner and Wilcott: Doyan was nodding off and a bouncer asked him to leave; a fight started between Doyan and bouncers, and Doyan put a headlock/chokehold on Bourque, prompting other bouncers to intervene.
Scribner gave that account to a Union Leader reporter earlier this month, attributing it to his bouncers.
The video showed no images of Doyan putting anyone in a headlock, according to police.
In the interview with police, Wilcott said it is not common practice for bouncers to push a customer. He said the kick to Doyan’s head was not acceptable.
The affidavit was filed in connection with Dyer’s planned arraignment Friday at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North in Manchester. He did not appear, which often happens in such cases, and court officials said the case was continued.
Scribner has fired at least one bouncer in connection with the incident.
The social media response prompted police to drop criminal charges against Manchester resident Brandon Pichette, 31, who confronted Bourque about Doyan’s treatment. Police arrived at the scene to find the bouncers wrestling with Pichette.
According to the affidavit, Doyan told police he felt unable to breathe at one point during the fight.
“He thought he was kicked in the head but he did not remember,” Flynn wrote.
According to the affidavit, Doyan also thought someone might have pulled his arm and broken a bone in his elbow, but he refused to go to the hospital. Police noticed a large cut on the top of his head, bruising inside his left elbow and a black eye.