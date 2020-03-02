MANCHESTER -- A Massachusetts man who police say tried to retrieve a fanny pack filled with contraband from a woman in medical distress Friday is facing a felony and other charges.
Police said the fanny pack contained 30 grams of Ketamine, a large amount of cash and a small amount of heroin.
Jonathan Bermudez, 33, of Jamaica Plain, allegedly took the package Friday morning from a woman who was on the ground at Union Street and Lake Avenue. Police said the unnamed woman was unresponsive and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.
When police confronted Bermudez, he tried to bolt, they said. Two parking control officers assisted police in getting Bermudez into custody and handcuffs.
Bermudez is charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He was released on personal recognizance bond and was ordered to appear March 12 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.