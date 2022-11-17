Christian Cummings trial
Christian Cummings arrives in court for his negligent homicide trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Nov. 14, 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A little more than a month before toddler Kamryn Cummings was found dead and infested with lice inside her Weare family home, a doctor visit concluded with no mention of lice on the child.

The rapid increase in lice could be a sign of poor hygiene in the home, testified Dr. Resmiye Oral, the head of Dartmouth Health Child Advocacy and Protection Program.