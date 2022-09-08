Family and friends will gather Friday afternoon to commemorate Daniel Whitmore, the 75-year-old Manchester native stabbed to death while taking his morning walking on a popular walking trail in south Manchester.

Daniel Whitmore at middle age

Everyone is welcome to the service, which will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Home in downtown Manchester, said Shellie Whitmore, his daughter.

This photo of Daniel Whitmore was taken about 15 years ago at a family gathering.