Memphis Police officers attend SCORPION unit roll call

Memphis, Tennessee, Police Department officers attend a roll call briefing of the department’s SCORPION unit, an acronym for the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, in a still image from a video released Nov. 12, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The specialized police unit that included at least some of the Memphis officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was disbanded on Saturday, the police department announced, as more protests were planned in U.S. cities a day after harrowing video of the attack was released.

In a statement, the department said it was permanently deactivating the SCORPION unit after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols’ family, community leaders and other officers.