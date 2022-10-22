Criminal defendants who are deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial are twice as likely not to be prosecuted in New Hampshire as in many other states, according to data compiled by a state corrections official.
Many other states offer programs to restore the mental capacity of criminal defendants to a healthy enough level that they can stand trial.
In those states, nearly 80% of defendants eventually face a judge to account for their crimes, according to data released by New Hampshire’s chief forensic examiner, Dr. Shannon Bader.
New Hampshire has no such program, and only 40% of people deemed incompetent return to court to face their charges.
“New Hampshire restoration rates are in stark contrast to nationwide numbers,” Bader reported last November. Most criminal defendants who are not prosecuted are freed. If deemed dangerous, they can be committed to the state hospital but are released after treatment.
“I’ve certainly run into offenders who laugh when they get arrested and say ‘I’m not competent, and I’m not restorable.’ It’s a revolving door,” said Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi.
Incompetency has played a key factor in some brutal crimes.
In Manchester, accused Valley Cemetery rapist Amuri Diole twice has been found incompetent to stand trial for felony-level crimes, including the 2021 rape of a woman in the city cemetery.
Last year, Sandown resident Patrick Irish was sane enough to be released from the state psychiatric hospital, where he had been committed after killing his grandmother two years earlier.
Still, he lacked the competency to stand trial, and prosecutors dropped his murder charges.
Competency involves the ability of a defendants to assist in their defense. That means not only coherent thought, but also a basic knowledge of the criminal justice system, such as the role of a prosecutor and jury.
For the 12-month period ending in June, the state Office of Forensic Examiner completed 472 competency examinations. It found 58% of the defendants incompetent to stand trial.
Most of those were deemed restorable. Under the state law, the charges are held in abeyance for 12 months. If the defendant is not restored by then, charges are dropped.
“For a lot of folks, what happens is the clock runs out,” said Susan Stearns, director of National Alliance on Mental Illness — New Hampshire, which favors a restoration program. “For a lot of families, not having restoration is a missed opportunity.”
The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Mental Illness and the Corrections System has named a subcommittee to review issues associated with competency and restoration. It is chaired by Michael R. Grandy, an assistant attorney general.
Grandy said other states offer varying programs to restore competency. They all offer better coordination among treatment systems, courts and the parties to a case than New Hampshire, he said.
No states go as far as making restoration part of treatment, he said.