A Meredith man faces up to life in prison for allegedly selling the drugs that killed a Newport man earlier this month.
John Fortune, 38, is charged with conspiracy to commit sale of a controlled drug, and sale of controlled drug with death resulting, according to police.
Newport police say Christopher Wilson died in a Hale Street apartment on May 2 from a drug overdose. The investigation linked Fortune to the sale of the drugs Wilson allegedly took that day, according to police. Fortune was reportedly out on bail for felony domestic violence charges out of Belknap County when he allegedly sold the fatal dose.
Fortune is being held without bail. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Newport Police Detective Stephen Lee at 603-863-3240 or slee@newportnh.gov.