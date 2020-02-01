CONCORD — Merrimack County officials need to launch an internal investigation into the drunken driving of Sheriff Scott Hilliard with an eye on placing him on a statewide list of problem police officers, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
In a Jan. 24 letter, MacDonald asked Merrimack County commissioners to hire a qualified consultant to investigate Hilliard’s drunken driving and other behaviors this past summer.
Such an investigation would determine whether Hilliard, the sheriff for the past 13 years, lands on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule. Nicknamed the Laurie List, the database is a list of police officers whose credibility problems could prove to be an issue during criminal trials and proceedings.
On Jan. 14, a judge found Hilliard guilty of aggravated drunken driving and illegal transport of alcohol last August in Tilton. He sentenced Hilliard to jail for five days, a sentence that is on hold as the sheriff considers an appeal.
Hilliard has said he plans to remain on the job until December, when his term ends. As of last month, the Republican had not decided whether to seek re-election to an eighth 2-year term.
County Commissioner Peter Spaulding said commissioners didn’t know how to take MacDonald’s request and have written to ask for clarification.
He said the Attorney General usually investigates police officers who commit crimes.
“We don’t really have any expertise in how to conduct an investigation,” Spaulding said. “We don’t have any control over the sheriff or other elected officials.”
He said commissioners discussed the letter during a Jan. 27 meeting.
MacDonald and his predecessors have engineered a process for investigating and placing officers on the EES. Normally, police chiefs make the final determination of who goes on the list.
In his letter to commissioners, MacDonald pointed out that they can’t happen in the case of Hilliard.
“That process is frustrated when it is the head of the law enforcement agency that is being reviewed,” MacDonald wrote. In such cases, the civilian governing body with oversight of the law enforcement agency should hire a consultant to conduct the internal investigation, he wrote.
Not only should the drunken driving be investigated, but also “his veracity during the investigation into his conduct on the night of the arrest,” MacDonald wrote. MacDonald also told commissioners to inform all prosecutors that Hilliard has been convicted of a crime.
As of last month, 265 entries were on the EES for reasons that include criminal conduct, untruthfulness, dereliction of duty and sexual harassment. Officials have said that many on the list no longer work for their departments. The public portion of the list does not include the names of the police officers and the dates of the misbehavior, a practice that is under court challenge.
The public EES includes the police department where the problem officer works. Merrimack County Sheriff Department does not appear on the list; one entry includes an unspecified Sheriff Department.
A similar issue to Hilliard exists in the case of Salem Police Chief Paul Donovan, who resigned at the end of 2018 once his department came under investigation after a consultant found problems with its internal affairs process, disciplinary actions and payroll abuse.
The most recent EES has only three entries for Salem. Two are undated and one has a 2010 date. MacDonald’s office cautioned against drawing too close a comparison because the Salem Police Department remains under criminal investigation; Hilliard has already been convicted. EES matters are typically not initiated until after a conviction, said Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward.
Calls to Hilliard on Thursday and Friday were not returned.
State law gives county officials the ability to remove a sheriff for official misconduct. The law spells out an impeachment-like process where a Superior Court judge, county commissioners or the county attorney makes allegations, and the sheriff would appear before the county delegation, which comprises representatives to the New Hampshire House from the county, to contest his removal.
Spaulding said commissioners considered initiating the removal. But they questioned whether the drunken driving — he was arrested about 6 p.m. on Aug. 9, a Friday, in a neighboring county — was official misconduct. During a police stop, Hilliard told police he had been drinking since 2 p.m. and had consumed four mixed drinks.
“He wasn’t really on duty, it was all after hours,” Spaulding said. “The real question is was it misconduct as opposed to a violation of the law.”
Meanwhile, last week the Union Leader Corp., the ACLU and the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism filed final briefs with the New Hampshire Supreme Court to disclose the EES in its entirety, including the names on the list.
Writing for the Union Leader, lawyer Gregory Sullivan said the names would reveal pertinent information about the job performance of police and prosecutors.
“The words “Live Free or Die” are the official motto of the State of New Hampshire,” Sullivan wrote. “There can be no doubt that the public has a significant and inherent interest in the values of liberty, fairness and the administration of justice.”