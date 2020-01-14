NASHUA -- Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard apologized and asked for forgiveness Tuesday after being convicted of aggravated driving while intoxicated and sentenced to five days in prison.
“I am not excited about today’s outcome. I did not expect this,” Hilliard said after his bench trial and sentencing at 9th Circuit Court, Nashua District Division. “I am sorry. I ask for forgiveness for my mistakes. I ask from my God. I ask from the court. I ask from my family. I ask from the people that work for me.
“I am human. I made a mistake. I have acknowledged it since day one,” he said.
Although Judge James Leary previously ruled that Hilliard’s arrest was unlawful since police never attempted to obtain a warrant, Leary also ruled that there was probable cause for the arrest.
Leary convicted Hilliard of aggravated driving while intoxicated and transportation of an alcoholic beverage for the Aug. 9, 2019 incident in Tilton. Two alternative charges of driving while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol were dismissed.
Leary said he was “astounded” at Hilliard’s level of function with a .246 blood alcohol content following his arrest -- three times the legal limit -- saying any other person with that high of a blood alcohol content might possibly be in a coma.
“I think that it is important that people realize that underneath that badge that I wear as the sheriff proudly, there is a human heart and I do the best that I can,” said Hilliard, who made no mention of resigning. He was first elected sheriff in 2006.
Hilliard said the past few months have been a difficult time for his family, people who work for him and the citizens he serves. He thanked everyone for an outpouring of support.
“I have taken the liberty to correct my mistake. I have been in counseling,” said Hilliard, who has been drawing a law enforcement paycheck for 40 years.
On Friday, Aug. 9, a motorist called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report a white Cadillac driving erratically, swerving and crossing the center line while traveling westbound on Tilton Road in Tilton before stopping at the 99 Restaurant.
When police arrived at the restaurant, the Cadillac was parked and Hilliard was exiting with take-out food.
“I noticed that his speech was slurred. There was a strong smell of alcohol,” Officer Eric Keck of the Tilton Police Department said earlier. Keck said Hilliard apologized to police, saying something to the effect of, “Yeah, I’m sorry. I really screwed up.”
Hilliard told police that he had four Titos vodka and soda drinks with lemon during his lunch at 2 p.m. Police also found another alcoholic drink, with ice, in the console of his vehicle.
“In a way, it was a blessing in August 2019 for him to get this wakeup call,” said defense attorney Jared Bedrick, noting that within four days of his arrest, the sheriff was working on his sobriety, meeting with a counselor and making efforts to improve his mental health.
Since then, Hillard has received weekly counseling and has been sober for about six months, according to Bedrick.
Although his arrest was deemed unlawful since a warrant was not obtained this did not abrogate the consent Hillard provided to test his blood. Leary said police were professional, read the sheriff his Miranda rights and provided him options from the Administrative License Suspension form, which he signed.
The judge commended Hilliard for seeking treatment immediately, but said he is concerned about a potential relapse.
Hillard was issued a $930 fine, sentenced to 17 days in the House of Corrections with five days imposed and the rest suspended, 18 months loss of license that can be reduced to a year if he completes an Impaired Driver Care Management Program, and 24 months with an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle, a device for testing if someone has been drinking before a vehicle can be started.
It was suggested that Hilliard serve his prison sentence at the Belknap County jail in Laconia. Hilliard’s trial was transferred from the Franklin Circuit Court to the Nashua to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
