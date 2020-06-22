MERRIMACK -- A Merrimack man is facing domestic violence and other charges, after police say he threatened a family member with a knife at a local boat ramp.
According to Merrimack police, on June 18 officers responded to the area of the Griffin Street boat ramp for a report of a fight between family members.
According to police, a man identified as Cody Cook, 18, of Merrimack was involved in a motor vehicle crash that led to an altercation with a family member. During the altercation, Cook allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the family member, police said.
According to police, the vehicle involved in the accident had been taken by Cook without the owner’s permission. Police said Cook also doesn’t have a valid driver’s license.
Cook was arrested on scene on charges of domestic violence – criminal threatening, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and operating without a valid license.
Cook was transported to the Merrimack police department where he was processed and held on preventative detention.