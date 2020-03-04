Londonderry police arrested a man who they say displayed a large knife in a road rage incident near a Ray Wieczorek Drive traffic circle Tuesday afternoon.
Police charged Daniel Reid, 30, of Merrimack with felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham said a different male driver, with a female passenger, was driving north on the Everett Turnpike when Reid allegedly refused to let that driver into the lane to exit at Ray Wieczorek Drive, allegedly slammed on his brakes in front of him and at one point allegedly threw an item at the driver.
“Reid then allegedly drives alongside the vehicle and throws a wrench at the vehicle and damages the vehicle,” Cheetham said.
The female passenger called 911 about 5:30 p.m.
Shortly after both vehicles got off at the same exit, they pulled over at the intersection of Ray Wieczorek Drive and Roundstone Drive in the breakdown lane.
Cheetham said Reid then allegedly exited his vehicle with a large knife in his hand, and approached the other vehicle. The alleged victim recorded the incident on his phone.
“It’s a pretty sizable knife,” Cheetham said. He said it was a 24-inch blade resembling a machete.
Reid did not apparently use the knife to cause further damage, Cheetham said.
Police arrived shortly after, found the knife in Reid’s car, seized it, reviewed the camera footage on the alleged victim’s phone and arrested Reid.
He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on March 19.
Additional charges may be pending from state police related to the alleged incident with the wrench.