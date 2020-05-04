A 57-year-old Merrimack man was arraigned Monday on second-degree assault and other charges, after police say he threatened to kill two people before becoming involved in a standoff with officers near Seaverns Bridge Road Saturday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Merrimack police responded to a home on Seaverns Bridge Road to investigate a report of an assault in progress. While officers were en route, dispatch learned the man, Fred Fellows, 57, “had retreated to the upper level of the home where firearms were present,” said Merrimack Police Capt. Matthew Tarleton.
According to police, two people who were inside the home were able to escape and wait for police. These individuals told police an argument at the home became physical, then accused Fellows of threatening to “kill and murder” them, Tarleton said.
“Fellows then physically attacked one of the subjects and began strangling them,” Tarleton said in a statement. “The other subject present at the time was able to pull Fellows away at which time he retreated to the upper level of the home.”
Both individuals said they “feared that Fellows was preparing to retrieve one of a number of firearms he had in the home,” which is when they left the residence and called for help.
According to Tarleton, Seaverns Bridge Road was closed, a perimeter was established, and officers from Amherst and Nashua arrived on scene to assist. Area residents were evacuated, police said.
“Phone communication was then initiated and after a short period of time, Fellows exited the home and surrendered to police,” said Tarleton in a statement.
Fellows was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, two counts of criminal threatening, and criminal mischief.
Police obtained a search warrant, and during a search of the home police reported property damage and seized weapons, ammunition, and archery supplies.
Fellows was arraigned and ordered held without bail, Tarleton said.