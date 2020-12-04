A Merrimack man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Massachusetts on Friday, after he killed his former girlfriend in 2018 and fled to Mexico.
Prosecutors said in 2018, Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, of North Andover, Mass., was murdered after she ended a relationship with Brian Chevalier, now 54, of Merrimack.
Chevalier drove to Davidson's house on April 20, 2018. Then Chevalier wrapped a USB cord around Davidson's neck and strangled her. Prosecutors said Chevalier dragged Davidson's body to her basement and took her cell phone, purse and car keys.
Davidson was found the following afternoon.
Prosecutors said her car was found at a gym about a mile from her house. Surveillance video showed Chevalier in the parking lot.
Then, prosecutors said Chevalier used Davidson's ATM card to withdraw cash. He returned to New Hampshire, where he rented a moving truck and ditched his car, with Davidson's keys and cell phone inside.
Several days later, prosecutors said, Mexican law enforcement detained Chevalier and handed him over to authorities in California, before he was extradited to Massachusetts.
North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said Davidson's death shocked the community.
Chevalier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Friday. Salem, Mass. Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler sentenced Chevalier to life in prison without parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.
“This was a cruel and senseless killing of an innocent woman,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “For Ms. Davidson’s friends and family, nothing will ever take away their pain."