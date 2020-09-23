A Merrimack man seen doing jumping jacks in his neighbor’s driveway and sniffing a shrub last month has been arrested on methamphetamine charges, police said.
According to Merrimack police, officers responding to a report of a man with no shoes and no shirt doing jumping jacks in the driveway of a home on Island Drive in Merrimack on Aug. 22 found James Albert, 36, sniffing a shrub with his eyes closed.
While speaking with Albert, a Merrimack officer reported observing additional behavior consistent with drug use, police said. Albert was found to be in possession of a bag containing a crystal substance, which he allegedly admitted to police was methamphetamine.
After Albert was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Albert was taken into custody Sept. 17 by officers responding to a reported disturbance at his house.
While en route, officers learned that Albert was seen leaving in a motor vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and Albert was arrested without incident.
He was released on personal recognizance.
An appearance in Merrimack District Court will be determined at a later time.