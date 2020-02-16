MERRIMACK -- A Derry man remained in custody over the weekend after he was fired and threatened violence at his former workplace, then showed up there with a loaded assault rifle and handgun, police said.
Officers were on the scene Friday at LifeLine Ambulance in Merrimack interviewing employees while following up on the reported threat when somebody recognized Corey Godinez and his vehicle as he drove by, police said.
Godinez was stopped and taken into custody after officers learned he had weapons in the vehicle, police said.
Although Godinez would not say why he was in the area, the fact that he was armed and had already threatened violence made it a serious situation, Sgt. Brandon Gagnon said Sunday.
“It certainly seems like we prevented something that was potentially pretty bad from happening,” Gagnon said Sunday.
Gagnon said it was fortunate officers were already on the scene when Godinez drove by and said his former co-workers were right to alert police about the potential threat before it escalated.
“Credit to the employees for calling us,” Gagnon said.
Godinez, 29, threatened violence after losing his job Thursday at LifeLine Ambulance in Merrimack, police said in a news release on Saturday.
Godinez told a co-worker “he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people had to get hurt,” according to the release.
After stopping Godinez on Friday, officers were granted a search warrant to look inside Godinez’s vehicle and found an AR-15 and a handgun, both loaded, with multiple magazines and additional ammunition, police said.
LifeLine issued a brief statement about the incident.
“Mr. Godinez is no longer an employee of LifeLine Ambulance Service,” the company said. “We’re not able to comment further at this time about confidential internal employee matters. LifeLine Ambulance Service appreciates the work of the Merrimack Police, and we are cooperating fully with their investigation.”
Godinez was charged with criminal threatening, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, harassment and loitering, police said.
Gagnon said Godinez was being held in preventive detention until his arraignment, which was scheduled for Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South in Nashua.