Police said a Merrimack man threatened to kill two family members with a knife and stabbed a door before police arrested him in the home's backyard early Wednesday.
Officers responded to a 12:58 a.m. call about a domestic disturbance and while on the way heard from a family member who said Shain Sargent, 25, was trying to crawl out a window.
When officers arrived, they found Sargent in the backyard. He was ordered to get on the ground and was handcuffed.
He was arrested and charged with criminal threatening, a felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Sargent was taken to the Merrimack Police Department, and then held on preventive detention at the Valley Street jail in Manchester until a Tuesday appearance in Hillsborough County Superior Court.