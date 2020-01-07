MERRIMACK -- Two men are facing charges of illegally using a computer to lure an individual who they believed to a be 13-year-old into having sex with them, Merrimack police said.
Merrimack officers working with members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated both men.
Police said Jean Maxi Jr., 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., sent explicit messages to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl and tried to lure her to a predetermined location for sex.
Police said Candido Garcia Collazo, 28, of Nashua sent sexually explicit images to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, attempted to solicit sexually explicit images from her, and tried to lure her to a predetermined location for sex.
Maxi was charged with illegally using computer services and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance.
Collazo was charged with illegally using computer services. He was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Friday.
