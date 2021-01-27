A Merrimack woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly hit someone in the face with a 24-ounce can of Twisted Tea earlier this month, police said.
Faith Haggerty, 30, surrendered to Merrimack police on a warrant charging her simple assault and domestic violence. She was released on personal recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Feb. 9.
According to police, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 18 the victim approached an officer parked at a local business and said Haggerty -- who the victim was in a relationship with -- hit them in the face with a 24-ounce tall can of Twisted Tea the night before.
The alleged attack left the victim with facial bruising, police said.