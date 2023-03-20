The city of Miami Beach issued a state of emergency and a curfew for Sunday night into Monday morning after two people were fatally shot amid spring break and St. Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend.
It was the third year in a row that the city issued such measures in mid-March after violence spawned from raucous spring break revelry.
In response to "excessively large and unruly crowds," the city said Sunday that a curfew would be in effect for the South Beach area from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that a similar curfew would be issued this upcoming weekend.
One man died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening, Miami Beach police said. Four firearms were recovered from the scene, police said, calling the shooting an "isolated incident." About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers heard gunfire and found a man with gunshot wounds, police said. The man died at a hospital. Arrests were made in both shootings, police said.
"The volume of people in our city, the unruly nature of too many and the presence of guns has created a peril that cannot go unchecked, especially in the evenings," Mayor Dan Gelber (D) said in a video address on Sunday.
Businesses were instructed to close early enough to give customers time to "avoid violating the curfew," the city said. Alcohol sales were prohibited after 6 p.m. Sunday.
The restrictions marked a sort of Groundhog Day for Miami Beach, a city of about 80,000 perched on an island just off the coast of Miami.
Miami Beach attracts "millions of visitors to its world-famous shores each year," the city says. But it has grappled in recent years with how to balance drawing in tourists and maintaining a relative calm for residents and more relaxed vacationers. Gelber said last year that spring break was "not something we want to endure."
On Friday, he had tweeted, "Have a safe and fun Spring Break," and reposted a promotional video for the city, showing beachgoers and nightclub partyers.
However, he said in an email late Sunday: "I don't want spring break. It's just too hard for us to manage."
"We don't advertise for people to come here," he added.