Officials believe they solved the killing of a Boston Housing Authority supervisor in South Boston from April 1993.
Michael Lewis, 62, is expected to be arraigned and charged with murder Wednesday.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office believes Lewis killed 46-year-old William Villani in Villani’s office at Two Sterling Square in South Boston. At the time, Lewis worked for Villani at the Boston Housing Authority Pest Control Unit.
Officials said Villani went to his office on April 16, 1993 and his body was found the next day. He had been beaten, stabbed and shot, the district attorney said.
Lewis is currently being held without bail after he was charged last May with murder for a 1984 killing. Brian Watson, 23, was killed in July 1984 and dumped off a highway in New Hampshire, officials said.
“Investigators never stopped digging into the terrible circumstances around William Villani’s death, but their efforts were stymied until more recent information came to light. This happens in cases sometimes, and there are two primary takeaways. First, the Villani family will finally have some answers about William’s murder. Second, other relatives and friends of unsolved murder victims should never give up hope, because, as this case proves, there’s always the chance that vital information will come forward,” Hayden said.