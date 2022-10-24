FILE PHOTO: Placement hearing for Ethan Crumbley at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac

FILE PHOTO: Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford high school on November 30, 2021, is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, U.S. February 22, 2022. Picture taken February 22, 2022. 

The teenage student who killed four classmates in a shooting rampage at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty on Monday to two dozen charges, including terrorism - an extraordinarily unusual charge in a school shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 when he opened fire at an Oxford, Mich., high school, was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.