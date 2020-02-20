DOVER — A Middleton man was convicted on two counts of cruelty to animals Thursday at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.
Prosecutors say that Albert Colburn, 79, failed to provide adequate nutrition and shelter for his dogs. Authorities found one malnourished dog and two dead dogs at his home on Route 153 on Feb. 21, 2019.
After receiving the verdict from the jury, Assistant County Attorney Patrick Conroy said his team is pleased with the verdict.
“We’re just glad the jury agreed that owning pets is a responsibility and there are certain responsibilities that come along with that and people need to live up to that if they want to have a pet,” Conroy said.
Colburn was originally indicted on three felonies, but one of the animal cruelty charges was dropped relating to the death of a dog named Black Velvet prior to trial because Judge Mark Howard ruled the evidence supporting the charge was obtained illegally by authorities.
On Thursday morning, Colburn took the witness stand in his own defense. He said he graduated with a degree in biology from the University of New Hampshire and taught in the Farmington school system for 32 years before he retired.
Colburn’s defense attorney, Stuart Dedopoulos asked Colburn why he did not keep his dogs in his house. Colburn said he has room in the house, but, “I think being outside is good for them.”
Dedopoulos asked about Colburn’s consumption of alcohol. Prosecutors say hundreds of bottles of alcohol were found inside his home.
“Do you drink on occasion?” Dedopoulos asked.
“Yes, in the afternoon, after I finish my work. I like whiskey and I like Manhattans,” Colburn replied.
Colburn said he adopted a previously unnamed dog, Lu, so he could go hunting with her. She was found in the kennel with wood chips in her mouth and no food in her digestive tract.
Colburn testified Lu had been dead for three days when authorities arrived at his house last February.
Colburn said he had made arrangements with a friend to store Lu’s body elsewhere on his property so she could be buried in the spring.
He said the dog which was found alive, Magic Mike, was the puppy of one of his previous dogs.
Colburn said even though there was ice and snow built up in front of his outside kennel, he had cut holes in the wire so he could feed his animals.
Colburn insisted he fed his dogs twice a day, and at noontime they each got a bone, even though he had physical problems.
“If you have animals, especially animals who are outside, you have to feed them, even if you are sick,” Colburn said.
Colburn said when Patrolman Michael McNeil and Animal Control Officer Theresa Jones arrived at his house, he tried to be friendly with them, but he should have told them to get off his property.
“I pride myself in being a good neighbor and a contributor to society,” Colburn said.
Since Magic Mike was removed from the home, he has been adopted by a couple in Candia and renamed Seamus.
Colburn was convicted on June 23, 2010, on 11 counts of animal cruelty in Rochester District Court and was banned from owning or caring for animals for three years.
Colburn’s sentencing is expected to take place within 90 days. He faces up to 14 years in prison.