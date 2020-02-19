DOVER — The jury trial for a Middleton man accused of starving his dogs began on Wednesday at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.
Albert Colburn, 79, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals after authorities found one malnourished and two dead dogs at his house on Route 153 on Feb. 21, 2019.
Colburn was indicted on three felonies, but one of the animal cruelty charges was dropped prior to trial because Judge Mark Howard ruled the evidence supporting it was obtained illegally by authorities.
Prior to the start of the trial on Wednesday, Colburn’s defense attorney Stuart Dedopoulos argued that other pieces of evidence should be excluded at trial, including the hundreds of alcohol bottles found inside Colburn’s house and a picture of the female dog that died while in Colburn’s care.
“There were a lot of empty bottles when police went into the house. That’s not relevant. That doesn’t tell you how much he was drinking,” Dedopoulos said.
Dedopoulos argued that the alcohol bottles and photo of the dead dog were unduly prejudicial.
Judge Steven Houran ruled both the bottles and photo could be submitted as evidence, saying the items were not unduly prejudicial. During his opening statement, Assistant County Attorney Patrick Conroy described what happened after a concerned citizen called the Middleton Police Department in 2019 to report animal neglect.
Patrolman Michael McNeil and Animal Control Officer Theresa Jones could hear a dog named Magic Mike barking from an outside kennel. Conroy said the dog was “very skinny.”
Conroy said Colburn described for McNeil and Jones how he was feeding the dog.
“He would take a handful of food, wet it and throw it into the kennel,” Conroy said.
Conroy said it took firefighters 45 minutes to chip away enough ice so they could free the dog. Conroy told jurors about what was discovered during a necropsy of the dog that died. He said that dog had wood shavings in its mouth but had not eaten for some time prior to its death.
“There was absolutely no food in her entire digestive tract,” Conroy said.
Dedopoulos told the jury his client was living in squalor but said Colburn was cooperative with police and the animal control officer on the day in question.
Dedopoulos said this case rests on whether or not Colburn had criminal intentions. He argues Colburn did not.
“You are not here to morally judge anyone,” Dedopoulos said.Colburn was convicted on June 23, 2010, on 11 counts of animal cruelty in Rochester District Court and was banned from owning or caring for animals for three years. Jurors will not hear about that prior conviction in this trial.
On Wednesday, the woman who owns “Magic Mike” — who has been renamed Seamus – was there to listen to the opening statements.
Stacy Hamilton said she would be back for the second and final day of Colburn’s trial on Thursday.