The driver of a 2014 Ford Mustang has been charged with driving while intoxicated after colliding with two motorcycles on Route 16 in Dummer, according to New Hampshire State Police.
State and Berlin police were called just after 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Medical personnel from the Errol and Milan fire departments assisted.
Ronald J. Hamel, of Milan, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Hamel was traveling southbound on Route 16 when he collided with two motorcycles, the release states. A third motorcycle was involved in the accident, but was not struck, according to the release.
The drivers of two of the motorcycle sustained serious personal injury, and a driver and passenger of one of the motorcycles sustained minor personal injury, according to the release.
Hamel was bailed and released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit took over the investigation because of its severity and the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding events leading up to the crash are asked to contact Trooper 1st Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-8993.