A Milford woman was indicted Friday on felony charges of Medicaid fraud and theft by deception.
Erma Hasu, 33, was charged with illegally obtaining control over $1,500 in funds from the New Hampshire Medicaid program by deception and with a purpose to deprive, between September 2021 and September 2022.
The indictments in Merrimack County Superior Court allege that Hasu knowingly made false or fraudulent records that were used to document the expenses claimed for Medicaid-covered services, and that she knowingly made fraudulent claims for reimbursement and for payment to be made, with an intent to defraud.
On May 30, 2023, Hasu was arrested and released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Aug. 30 for a dispositional conference.
The maximum penalty on the Class A felony is 7 1/2 to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the Class B felonies is 3 1/2 to 7 years in the New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine.
This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the NH Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, based on a referral from AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire’s Special Investigations Unit.
The AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes fraud by health care providers who treat Medicaid beneficiaries. Health care providers include hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, dentists, pharmacies, ambulance companies, and anyone else who is paid for providing healthcare services to Medicaid beneficiaries.
To report a case of provider fraud, contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (603) 271-1248.