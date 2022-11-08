MADISON, Wis. - A judge declined Monday to issue an order that would have delayed or prevented the counting of military ballots in Wisconsin in a lawsuit that came after a disaffected election worker said she reached a "breaking point" and created three fake ballots to highlight flaws in the state's voting system.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Maxwell said he was refusing the request to block the immediate counting of military ballots because he considered the idea a "drastic remedy" that would have risked disenfranchising more than 1,000 service members.